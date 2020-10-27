Lawrence "Larry" HavlicekAge 73, Passed Away Sat. Oct. 18th, 2020. Larry is preceded in death by his parents Doris Zuehlke and Charles Havlicek, his wife of 44 years Charlene. Further survived by his cousins Laura (Dennis) Wroblewski, Barbara J. Pelarski, Gloria (Ralph) Heun, David Zuehlke and other relatives and many friends. Larry was employed administratively for several transport compqanies and in his later years as a driver for Quicksilver. Larry was a kind and sensitive man who loved animals, especially dogs. He was a frequent contributor to the Humane Society. Larry's wife Charlene was confined to a nursing home for seven years. He visited her every day. Larry died of cancer and we will all miss him. Visitation will be held at Arlington Park Cemetery Chapel 4141 S. 27th St. Thurs. Nov 12th from 11AM until time of services at 12NOON. Interment to follow.