O'Neil, Lawrence "Larry" J. Passed away at his home in Milwaukee on March 26, 2019 at age 91. Born in Portland, Maine, on September 14, 1927, Larry grew up diving off rocks and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean with his little brother. We believe his longevity was in part due to breathing the salty sea air during his boyhood years. He attended Cheverus High School, a private Catholic boys' school, and enlisted in the U.S. Army trained to be a railroad engineer transporting military supplies to the troops. After military service, Larry set out to find his fortune, as young men do. He found his treasure in Milwaukee and married the love of his life, Bernice Tomaszewski, on May 16, 1953 at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Shortly afterwards they started a family and were blessed with five daughters. While working at Schlitz Brewery, Larry pursued an electronics education at DeVry University. When his children began school, he sought a position on the Milwaukee Public School Board. He ran successfully in 7 elections - totaling 28 years of public service. While attending board meetings in the evening, he maintained his day job at Schlitz. He retired from Schlitz Brewery after 32 years. Larry sang as a Tenor in the St. Rita's choir and served as a church usher. He was a member of the American Legion Post 537 and a volunteer transport driver for the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Larry deeply loved America and proudly displayed the flag outside his home every day. He was a gentleman with a quick wit. He loved nature, world history, the Milwaukee Brewers, and a cold shandy. He was a great handyman who could fix nearly anything. Having grown up in Maine, he developed a love of clam and crab cakes, chowdah, Italian sandwiches, and Moxie. Larry was a naturally-talented singer who loved Irish tunes. He will be fondly remembered singing at his daughters' weddings. A truly loving, kind, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Larry is survived by his wife, Bernice and five daughters - Debra (Sid) Hyde, Diane (Marlin) Carlsen, Peggy (Douglas Walters) O'Neil, Mary Lynn O'Neil, and Maureen O'Neil. He was blessed with nine grandchildren - David, Daniel, and Jessica Hyde, Molly and Lauren Carlsen, and Joseph, Ryan, Luke, and Liam Walters. He is survived by his beloved brother, Louis (Pauline) Marcucci of South Portland, Maine. Also survived by his loving sisters-in-law Rita Konkel and Judy (Winton) Wood, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Visiting hours celebrating Larry's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita's Church, 2318 South 61st Street, West Allis. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to either: Scarborough Land Trust (scarboroughlandtrust.org) conserves land on the Maine coast for people, for wildlife, forever, or give the gift of life by donating blood to your local blood bank.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019