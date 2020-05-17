Lawrence J. Straseski
Passed away peacefully and joined his family on April 23, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Theresa and siblings Eugene (Dolores), Beatrice and Agnes. His racing stories will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 17 to May 24, 2020.