Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conway Picha Funeral Home
450 County HH
Lyndon Station, WI
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Conway Picha Funeral Home
450 County HH
Lyndon Station, WI
Lawrence Joseph Ryczek


1942 - 2019
Lawrence Joseph Ryczek Notice
Lawrence Joseph Ryczek

Burlington - Lawrence Joseph Ryczek, age 77, of Burlington, WI, passed away unexpectedly in his home on September 13, 2019.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. A short memorial gathering will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Lawrence "Larry" was born on July 14, 1942 in Reedsburg, WI, the son of Sylvester and Frances (Podrasky) Ryczek. He graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston, WI in 1960. He received a Masters' Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSCE). Larry was a member of Delta Phi Zeta Fraternity and a member of Toastmasters International. Larry was employed at Eaton Industries in Milwaukee, WI for most of his career as a Senior Electrical Engineer and holds twenty (20) U.S. Patents. He retired early so he could enjoy his many hobbies as well as more time with friends and family. He was an avid Packers fan and has also been a season ticket holder since 1967. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, skiing and boating throughout his lifetime. He was also an original founding member of the Lyndon Hunting Shack, LLC with his brother, other relatives and long-time friends. Larry was known for his mild temperament, his smile and his unique laugh. Those who know him best might teasingly describe him as "charming and delightful" and so this is how he will be remembered.

Larry is survived by his long-time companion and partner, Kathi Liebnow of Burlington, WI; his brother, James Ryczek of Lyndon Station, WI; his nieces, Jessica (Michael Crull) Schulz (Dylan and Ryan Schulz) of Lyndon Station, WI, Genevieve (Nathan Rantala) Ryczek (Amelia and Sophia Rantala) of Minneapolis, MN, Bethany (Alasdair Mariotti) Ryczek (Maximus Mariotti) of Rome, Italy. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Carol (Mohs) Ryczek of Lyndon Station.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
