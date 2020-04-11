Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Kubisiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Larry" Kubisiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence "Larry" Kubisiak Notice
Lawrence Kubisiak "Larry"

Milwaukee - Born on a small farm near Amherst, WI and was one of twelve children. He attended Neighborhood Elementary and Amherst High School. Due to his eyesight, the Armed Forces didn't want him. He was a farmer until he married the love of his life, Dorothy (nee Wojak) on November 10, 1945. They settled in Milwaukee because he had enough of milking cows. He worked 23 years in the paper mill and then worked for M.P.S Recreation Division services and Maintenance. He and Dottie raised 10 children. They loved to drive in the mountains of the western states, dancing to polka music and fishing local and Canadian lakes.

Larry entered Eternal Life on April 9, 2020 at age 94. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy and his dear daughter Ruth Kosconski. He was the loving father of Elaine (Ken) Grisolono, Steven, Janet (Jerel) Kozminski, Theodore (Mary Jo), Roger (Sandra), Donna (Salvatore) Pappalardo, David (Amanda), Laurie Desmore and Annette (Perry Kohlman). Larry will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, additional family and friends.

Private services for immediate family will be held due to the current health crisis. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline