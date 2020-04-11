|
Lawrence Kubisiak "Larry"
Milwaukee - Born on a small farm near Amherst, WI and was one of twelve children. He attended Neighborhood Elementary and Amherst High School. Due to his eyesight, the Armed Forces didn't want him. He was a farmer until he married the love of his life, Dorothy (nee Wojak) on November 10, 1945. They settled in Milwaukee because he had enough of milking cows. He worked 23 years in the paper mill and then worked for M.P.S Recreation Division services and Maintenance. He and Dottie raised 10 children. They loved to drive in the mountains of the western states, dancing to polka music and fishing local and Canadian lakes.
Larry entered Eternal Life on April 9, 2020 at age 94. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy and his dear daughter Ruth Kosconski. He was the loving father of Elaine (Ken) Grisolono, Steven, Janet (Jerel) Kozminski, Theodore (Mary Jo), Roger (Sandra), Donna (Salvatore) Pappalardo, David (Amanda), Laurie Desmore and Annette (Perry Kohlman). Larry will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, additional family and friends.
Private services for immediate family will be held due to the current health crisis. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020