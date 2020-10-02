Dr. Lawrence L. Foster, MD
Brookfield - Died peacefully on September 30, 2020 at home with his loving family.
Beloved husband of Suzann "Suzy" (nee Hand) for 48 years; proud father of Meghan (Rob) Klinck, Brendan (Kyra), Ryan (Shannon), Maura Foster, Colin (Danielle); adoring grandfather of Mary Hayes, Sean, Nolan, Lawrence Campbell, Bridget, Emmett, Connor, Malloy, Meara; brother of Beverly (late Bob) Zalesnik, Nancy (Bill) Kulas, Michael (late Lynn). His family extended to include in-laws Mary Kay (late Jim) Durnin, John (Roberta) Hand and Larry (Janice) Hand; his local godchildren Kerry (Mark) Kapocius, Joseph Fadden and countless other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who he called family.
Born in Park Falls to Don and June (nee Henkel), raised in Milwaukee, and spent his family years in Brookfield, he was proud of his Wisconsin roots. He attended St. John's Cathedral High School, Marquette University, and Marquette Medical School. His medical internships took him to San Diego and Sweden. He served as a reserve in the Marine Corps. He enjoyed studying in new places, but Wisconsin was always home.
He was an exceptional and talented orthopedic and hand surgeon. He put his whole heart and mind into every patient he treated. His care and understanding of every person he cared for was the cornerstone of his practice. Back in the day, after a long sports weekend, he often did follow up visits in his living room or kitchen, just to make sure that his neighbors and friends found the care that they needed.
Dedicated Marquette University 4 letter athlete, he supported the MU sports programs as wrestling team physician, Blue and Gold member, and eternal fan. He loved tending to athletes of any kind and was seen on many occasions, running across a sports field to evaluate a football player, soccer player, Olympian or professional basketball player.
Proud academic, he was Associate Professor of Mount Mary Occupation Therapy and Marquette University PA program, Class C certified soccer coach, and regular attendee at MCW Orthopedic Grand Rounds. He loved learning and meeting new people.
His perpetual positive spirit guided him to try anything and encouraged those around him to do the same. He enjoyed activities and adventures of all kinds - fun runs, RAGBRAI, alpine ski trips, vacations near and far. His favorite times were on the sports sidelines as coach, team doctor or ultimate fan. He loved to speak about his travels, he was enchanted by every place that he visited. The stories of hitchhiking, road trips, making friends with strangers, and crossing boarders without fear, delighted listeners in every way.
As a loyal friend, he still connected with people from high school, college, medical school, Elmbrook Hospital, and summers on the lake. His Irish heritage was strong and true. He put everything to music and dancing with his own Gaelic twist. His kind and generous spirit will be missed.
The family will hold services at a later date. Thank you Luann Weber for your kindness and home healthcare.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and stjude.org
or The Special Olympics
at specialolympics.org
Céad Míle Fáilte