Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence L. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence L. Smith Notice
Smith, Lawrence L. Passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Beloved husband of Susan (Nee Kois) for 41 years. Loving dad of Amy (Dan) Blaszczyk and Beth Smith (Jaime). Proud grandpa of Amelia, Lily, and Cooper. Brother of Jerry, Keith, Val, Claire and the late Kevin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special thank you to the Franklin Fire and Police Department for their outstanding service. Private family services have been held.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline