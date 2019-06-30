|
Smith, Lawrence L. Passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Beloved husband of Susan (Nee Kois) for 41 years. Loving dad of Amy (Dan) Blaszczyk and Beth Smith (Jaime). Proud grandpa of Amelia, Lily, and Cooper. Brother of Jerry, Keith, Val, Claire and the late Kevin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special thank you to the Franklin Fire and Police Department for their outstanding service. Private family services have been held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019