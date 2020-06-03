Lawrence M. "Larry" Brushaber
Lawrence M. "Larry" Brushaber

Born to Eternal Life May 29, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Vondross) for 58 years. Dear father of Vicki and Keith. Dear brother of Carole (Wesley) Piippo, Melvin (JoAnn), Merrill (Sue), Eileen (Wayne) Rummel and Karen. Also other relatives and friends.

Visitation Tuesday June 9, from 12 - 2 PM at BROOKSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH, 4470 Pilgrim Rd., Brookfield WI, with Funeral Service at 2 PM. Burial at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon will be private. Memorials to the family to be used for foreign missions, would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
