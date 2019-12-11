|
Lawrence M. Flanary, M.D.
Elm Grove - On Saturday, December 7, 2019, Lawrence Michael Flanary, of Elm Grove, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family at the age of 88.
Lawrence was born November 1, 1931, in Rochester, Minnesota. He grew up in St. Charles, Minnesota where he met his future wife, Annette. After high school, he attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul and then attended Marquette Medical School. He and Annette were married in St. Charles in 1954.
Lawrence graduated from Marquette Medical School in 1956 and he completed his internship in Minneapolis, enlisted in the Air Force where he was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. Upon discharge, he began a general medical practice in northern Minnesota. He moved to Milwaukee in 1961 to begin an Otolaryngology residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin, finishing in 1965. He established a long-standing private practice in Wauwatosa and worked for many years at St. Joseph's hospital in Milwaukee, retiring in 1995.
Lawrence was preceded in death by an infant son, his brothers and a sister. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Annette, and five sons-Peter, Robert (Susan), Casey (Valerie), Paul (Kwonsoon) and Matthew. He was a devoted Boppa to Lawrence, Nicole, Nicholas, Sean, Fulton, William, Zula and Nina. He is further survived by his step-grandchildren Ryan (Audrey) Olscheske, their daughter Amelia, and Natalie (Scott) Rousseau and their daughter Sophia.
His sense of humor, sharp wit and compassion will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W. North Ave, Brookfield) on Saturday, December 14 from 9:30 AM until 11 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, December 14, at St. Mary's Visitation Parish at 1260 Church Street in Elm Grove, Wisconsin, followed by a private burial service at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's School in Elm Grove or Marquette University High School would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019