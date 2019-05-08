|
|
Stritchko, Jr., Lawrence M. Kenosha - Lawrence "Larry" Michael Stritchko Jr., age 71; beloved husband of Patricia "Patti" (nee: Joncas) Stritchko, adored father of Terri (Travis) Mueller, Suzie (Jay) Getka & the late Todd Michael Stritchko, and dear grandfather of Ryan, Sarah & Emma; passed away at home on Fri., May 3, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11am in Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee 53172). Visitation in funeral home Thursday 5 - 7 pm (prayer service 7 pm) and in church Friday 9 - 11 am. See funeral home website for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019