Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Presnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence O. Presnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence O. Presnell Notice
Lawrence O. Presnell

Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Age 82 years. Beloved husband of Yvette (Formerly McCoy) and the late Kathleen (Rush) Cherished brother of Luevena Erwin, Betty (Norman) Glover and Valerie (Dale) Miller. Dear step-father of the late Denette (the late Jeff) Baker, Susan (Helmut) Kainz, Linda (Dave) Schreier and Glen (Cris Smith) McCoy. Sister-in-law of Louella Presnell and Barbara Haines. Preceded in death by siblings Bernice, Edgar, Carl, David Jr., Billy and Glen Presnell. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Larry was a US Army Veteran, very active in Masonry and their affiliated entities and a retiree of Telsmith Inc.

A memorial service for Lawrence will take place at a later date. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline