Lawrence O. Presnell
Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Age 82 years. Beloved husband of Yvette (Formerly McCoy) and the late Kathleen (Rush) Cherished brother of Luevena Erwin, Betty (Norman) Glover and Valerie (Dale) Miller. Dear step-father of the late Denette (the late Jeff) Baker, Susan (Helmut) Kainz, Linda (Dave) Schreier and Glen (Cris Smith) McCoy. Sister-in-law of Louella Presnell and Barbara Haines. Preceded in death by siblings Bernice, Edgar, Carl, David Jr., Billy and Glen Presnell. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Larry was a US Army Veteran, very active in Masonry and their affiliated entities and a retiree of Telsmith Inc.
A memorial service for Lawrence will take place at a later date. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020