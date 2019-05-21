Services
Lawrence "Larry" Oleson

Oleson, Lawrence "Larry" Found peace on Saturday, May 18, 2019, age 82 years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cathy (nee Voltz); grandchildren, Jennifer Weber, Michael Dickens and Michael Redhail; and his "Pal", Murphy. Loving father of Ray (Pat) Oleson, Debra (Nick) Nesta, Bryan (RaVae) Oleson, Renee (James) Dickens and Vicki (Peter) Landkowski. Proud grandpa of Nicholas (Nicole) Nesta, Anthony Dickens, Amanda Nesta, Crystal Dickens, Megan, Sarah and Grace Landkowski. Proud great-grandpa of Austin Gehlings, Heavyn Gehlings, Abigail Weber and Peyton Herman. Dear brother of Roy (Maryann) Oleson and their son Troy Oleson. Step-father of Collette and Deanna Perez. Also survived by other family and friends. Larry was a retiree of The Roundy's Corporation and Wrought Washer. He was a hunter, fisherman, overall outdoorsman and avid conservationist. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Larry's name to the Audubon Society. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 4:00-6:00 PM. Time of Sharing and Remembering at 6:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2019
