Kresse, Lawrence R. "Larry" Passed to eternal life Friday April 5, 2019, age 73 years. Beloved husband of Kathryn Mueller. Dear father of Ryan (Sarita) and Nathan (Jennifer) Kresse. Step father of John and Michael Mlynarski. Loving grandfather of Etta, Oscar, Andrew and Madeline Kresse and Aurora Gubronson-Mlynarski. Son in law of Doris Mueller. Brother of Paul Kresse, Mary Ann (Richard) Galehouse and Kathleen (Gerald) Andrews. Brother in law of William (Leah) and John (Merijo) Mueller and Frances (Richard) Blend. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held. Retired teacher in the Greenfield Public School District. Avid kayaker, woodworker, writer and fisherman.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019