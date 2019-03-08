O'Day, Lea E. (Nee Grunig) Lea found peace, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the age of 61 after a yearlong battle with Lung Cancer. Cherished wife of Brian O'Day. Loving mother of Molly and Colin O'Day. Proud grandma of Alaina Vogt. Devoted aunt of Kimberly (Keilon) Johnson and Brian and Matthew (Meagan) Bilke. Great aunt to Kelly, Adam, Sawyer, Brinley and Everett. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lucile Grunig; siblings, Arthur Grunig, Clementina "Tina" Heder, Oswaldo "Ozzie" Grunig and Paulette Bilke; and uncles, Arthur, Ralph and Leo Breitengross. Lea graduated from UW Madison in 1979 with a BA in Finance and a BA in Risk Management. She completed her Masters Degree in Tax from UW Milwaukee with honors in 1990. Lea retired as an Executive Director from Ernst & Young LLC in 2018. She enjoyed a long career in Public Accounting and mentoring many others in the industry. Lea was a warm hearted volunteer for Vitas Hospice where she would visit patients with her pup Dana. She was a passionate volunteer and supporter of the Wisconsin Humane Society. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 1:30-4:15PM. Memorial Service at 4:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated. Special thanks to the Doctors and staff at Reiman Cancer Center for their care and compassion.



