Leah C. Leyrer
(nee Seidensticker) Leah was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Age 95 years. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Rev. Carl S. Leyrer. Loving mother of Sue (Rev. Forrest) Bivens, Rev. Carl (Connie), Virginia (Ronald) Mortenson, Rev. Joel (Lorna), Philip (Beth), Rev. Peter (Tamara) and Rev. Daniel (Leah). Also survived by 27 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and many dear friends.
Visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9-11AM at St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church, 2605 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Milwaukee. Christian Victory Service at 11AM. Proper safety measures will be observed. Private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. For a fuller remembrance of Leah's life please visit www.pkfuneralhomes.com
(nee Seidensticker) Leah was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Age 95 years. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Rev. Carl S. Leyrer. Loving mother of Sue (Rev. Forrest) Bivens, Rev. Carl (Connie), Virginia (Ronald) Mortenson, Rev. Joel (Lorna), Philip (Beth), Rev. Peter (Tamara) and Rev. Daniel (Leah). Also survived by 27 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and many dear friends.
Visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9-11AM at St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church, 2605 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Milwaukee. Christian Victory Service at 11AM. Proper safety measures will be observed. Private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. For a fuller remembrance of Leah's life please visit www.pkfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.