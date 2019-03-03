Services
Leah Mae "Lee" Farnsworth

Farnsworth, Leah Mae "Lee" (Nee Short) Age 81 years. My dear sweet friend and wife, you departed my world on February 16, 2019 to join our parents, relatives and friends from the past (including our pets). You are now a part of history; to be reborn in the memories of people in the future. The way you lived life endeared you to many. You were made of the right stuff! Caring for others came easily for you. You were a teacher of the young and of adults, with your words and through your writings. You were an excellent example for others to follow and enjoy. You had wit and spunk. You were not afraid to challenge misinformation or misdeeds. You were a GREAT mother to our children and a GREAT wife for me. I LOVE YOU! Eventually, our worlds will merge, and we will be together again, forever. For now, I will miss you terribly. Say "Hi" to those I knew, and hug our parents. Goodbye For Now... Your Great Friend, Lover and Husband, PETE Visitation and Celebration of Life to be held at FUNERAL HOME Saturday, May 18, 2019. Please wear your comfort clothing. Leah would like that. *Service time is pending.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
