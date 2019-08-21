|
Sideras, Leandros T. "Lee" Of West Allis, passed peacefully from this Earth in his sleep on Friday morning, Aug. 16, 2019, age 95. Born Aug. 30, 1923, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, he was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore L. and Theresa (Hartman) Sideras, and his wife of 62 yrs, Jeanette (Frey) Sideras. Lee is survived by his loving children, son, Jeffrey, daughter, Jill (John) O'Connell, sons, Theodore and Lee W. (Karine) Sideras; devoted grandfather to Hillary O'Connell and Kelly (Russ) Rutter; Nicholas (Jennifer), Peter (Allison), Madeline, and Philip Sideras; and Cherie Sideras. He was great grandpa to Asher Sideras and Rhett Rutter. He is also survived by his sister, Clare (Sideras) Pray and John (Susan) Sideras, and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Ted Sideras and Arthur (Joyce) Sideras; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Leon and Lorraine Daniels, Helen Frey, Robert and Caroline Buhler, and Lloyd and Virginia Prailes; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Thurs. Aug. 22, 2019, followed by a religious service at 11 am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 9400 W. Congress St., Wauwatosa. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 10700 W. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee. Lee was a WWII vet who served with the Army Air Corps in England. He most recently retired as a car salesman after many years of service to Southgate Ford, Milwaukee. He kept the faith; was a devoted Packer fan, cultivated an excellent sense of humor and was a connoisseur of fine food. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to The Salvation Army or Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019