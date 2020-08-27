Leanne K. (nee Moser) TheisTheis, Leanne K. (nee Moser), 76, passed away August 26, 2020 after a valiant fight with breast cancer.Loving wife of Ron, dear mother of Kari (the late Steve) Lyles, and Chris (Kristin) Theis. Proud grandma of Megan, Julia, Aubrey and William. Further survived by her sister Lynn Dougherty, niece Katie Dougherty, special long-time friend Sue Tofte, and other relatives and close friends.Special thank you to Dr. Daniel Halloran, her family physician, Dr. Adam Siegel, Denise, Deanna, and all of the staff at the Aurora Lombardi Cancer Center, Summit for their kind, exceptional care and support.Funeral Service Monday, 2 PM at Elmbrook Church 777 S. Barker Rd. Brookfield, Visitation from 1-2 PM. Private burial Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to Elmbrook Church appreciated.