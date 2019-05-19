Services
Leatrice A. Mascari Notice
Mascari, Leatrice A. Found peace after a courageous health battle on May 16, 2019 at age 90. She is preceded in death by her loving companion Vonnie and by her brother Eugene (Dolores) Mascari. Lee will be dearly missed by Sharon (Daniel) Bieszk, Lynn (Daniel) Anderson, Jean (Francis) Mayhew and their families. She will be loved, remembered and missed by many friends and all who knew her. Visitation will be held at St. Adalbert Cemetery Chapel (3801 S. 6th St., Milwaukee, WI) on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
