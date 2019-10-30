|
|
Lee A. Baertlein
Mequon - On the morning of June 18, 2019, Lee A. Baertlein passed on to eternal life with his family by his side. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Mary A. Baertlein (Kreis).
Beloved and devoted father of Dr. Elisabeth M. Baertlein, Dr. Krista M. (Christopher) Baertlein Leberfing, Renee A. (Joshua) Baertlein Terry, Alicia A. (Eric) Baertlein Hurd. Cherished grandfather of Mia Francella Hurd and Cameron Xavier Hurd. Faithful and loved Yorkshire Terrier, Doodle. Loving brother of sister, Eileen Harter, beloved brother in law of Joe and Jane Kreis. Proceeded to eternal life by his parents Margaret and Edwin, sister Laura Larsen, and brother Robert (Delores) Baertlein, mother and father in law Ray and Mary Kreis, sister in law the late Janet (Mark) Dymale. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Lee, was an individual with purpose, goals and a vision. He invested his energy in the creativity of his work, his focus, living and loving his family and leading a positive life. Lee was a successful business owner for over 33 years, developing and licensing of 15 patents on equipment for the food industry.
Private Catholic Mass held at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, Mequon, WI, June 22, 2019 followed by private entombment at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Cedarburg, WI.
The family would like to extend further details to be viewed at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019