Doerr, Jr. , Lee A. Lee A. Doerr, Jr., 65, of Mequon, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after succumbing to a heart condition. Lee was born October 27, 1953, in Milwaukee, WI to Lee A. Doerr, Sr. and Geraldine Doerr. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith; his three sons, Lee III, Troy, and Riley and their mother, Janice; four siblings, Merrilee, Thomas, Daniel (Marcy), and Christopher (Julie); twelve nieces and nephews; Judith's four children and their spouses; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother. Lee graduated from St. Thomas Military Academy High School in 1972, and Marquette University in 1975. He founded SPI Lighting in 1987, a fitting career for a man who was able to light up a room with his stories, quick wit and booming laugh. Lee made an impression on everyone he met, and his joy and zest for life were contagious. He will always be remembered for his big heart. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8 from 4-8pm at Schmidt & Bartelt, Mequon. The funeral service will be at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point, on Friday, August 9 at 11am preceded by a one-hour visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary's Campus.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019