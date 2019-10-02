Services
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Wood National Cemetery
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Saz's State House
5539 West State Street
Wauwatosa, WI
Wauwatosa - Passed away on September 11, 2019 at the age of 73. He is survived by family and many friends. Veteran, inventor, car collector and fisherman. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Military honors will be held at Wood National Cemetery located on the grounds of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 West National Avenue in Milwaukee at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, October 15th. The service will be held in the Committal Shelter building #1301.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Saz's State House located at 5539 West State Street in Wauwatosa immediately afterwards.



