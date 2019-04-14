|
Love, Lee G. Lee George Love, born March 28th, 1936 (sunrise) found peace and transitioned on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 (sunset) at the age of 83. He graduated from Milwaukee Boys Technical High School. And after graduation he went to work for Sherkow's Formal wear, as the operations manager where he developed his business and management skills. He met Maudie Evelyn Cross and they married February 23, 1963. They raised three daughters; Alicia, Angela, and Rhonda. Together their entrepreneurial spirit lead to the development of several businesses including Love's Playroom, Love's Playroom II, a car dealership, and Love's Funeral Home. Additionally, they were instrumental in leading the family in owning and operating 14 liquor stores through-out the community. Lee Love believed in the community and committed to his philanthropy by forming Love's Community Involvement Inc. As President and CEO he made sure scholarships were available to students in the community. He also provided holiday food baskets for the community he served and funded the start-up of the Running Rebels organization. He also served as Past President of Great Lakes Beverage Association. Lee leaves behind his wife (Maudie) and children, Alicia (Warner) Jackson, Angela Love, Rhonda Love, Tracey (Sabrina) Whatley, Larry (Serita) Whatley, grand-children, great grand-children, and brothers Lester (Helen), Henry (Stella), Sam (Louise), and MacArthur (Karen) Love. Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Services follows at 11:30 A.M. at Chapel of the Chimes, Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 West Capital Drive Brookfield, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019