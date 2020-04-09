|
Lee Michael Radke DDS
Muskego - Born to eternal life April 3, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Bette Radke for 31 wonderful years. Loving brother of Neal (Jill Giencke) Radke, David (Roz) Radke and Scott (Mary) Radke. Dear brother in law of Tom (Cindy) Sawicki, and Jane (Kal) Napieralski. Preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Josephine Radke, and his in-laws, Norman and Bernadette Sawicki. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lee was a 1987 graduate of Marquette University School of Dentistry. For over 30 years, Lee was on the faculty of the Medical College of Wisconsin in the Department of Oral Surgery where he was an Assistant Professor and practiced general dentistry. He was loved and respected by his patients and colleagues, many of whom became dear friends.
Lee was a talented woodworker and enjoyed traveling. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting with his three beloved labs.
Our deepest gratitude goes to the physicians and medical staff at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin for their extraordinary compassion and care.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Service information will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Leonard Catholic Church in Muskego, WI or Ducks Unlimited would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020