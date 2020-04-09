Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Radke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Michael Radke DDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Michael Radke DDS Notice
Lee Michael Radke DDS

Muskego - Born to eternal life April 3, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Bette Radke for 31 wonderful years. Loving brother of Neal (Jill Giencke) Radke, David (Roz) Radke and Scott (Mary) Radke. Dear brother in law of Tom (Cindy) Sawicki, and Jane (Kal) Napieralski. Preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Josephine Radke, and his in-laws, Norman and Bernadette Sawicki. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lee was a 1987 graduate of Marquette University School of Dentistry. For over 30 years, Lee was on the faculty of the Medical College of Wisconsin in the Department of Oral Surgery where he was an Assistant Professor and practiced general dentistry. He was loved and respected by his patients and colleagues, many of whom became dear friends.

Lee was a talented woodworker and enjoyed traveling. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting with his three beloved labs.

Our deepest gratitude goes to the physicians and medical staff at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin for their extraordinary compassion and care.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Service information will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Leonard Catholic Church in Muskego, WI or Ducks Unlimited would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
Download Now
jsonline