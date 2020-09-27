Lee Michael Radke DDSMuskego - Born to eternal life April 3, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Bette Radke for 31 wonderful years. Loving brother of Neal (Jill Giencke) Radke, David (Roz) Radke and Scott (Mary) Radke. Dear brother in law of Tom (Cindy) Sawicki, and Jane (Kal) Napieralski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Westwood Chapel on Saturday, October 10th from 9 AM- 12 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Leonard Catholic Church (W173 S7743 Westwood Drive Muskego, WI) at 1 PM on Saturday. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Leonard Catholic Church or Ducks Unlimited would be appreciated. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.