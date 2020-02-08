Services
Mequon - (nee Yablansky) February 7, 2020, age 104, of Mequon. Preceded in death by her husband Sol Singer. Loving mother of Jaye (Mike) Joseph. Dear grandmother of Barrie (Rob) Henken and Steve (Liane) Joseph. Adoring great-grandmother of Danny (Rachael) Henken, Ben Henken, Rachel Joseph, and David Joseph. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Deb Johnson, Patty Loomans, Susan Skirko, and nursing staff at Sarah Chudnow Community; Lisa Boerner and Angie Lemke from Horizon Home Care and Hospice and Dr. Dirk Steinert.

Private burial will be held. The family will see friends on Monday February 10, 2020 from 1:30-5 PM at Sarah Chudnow Community, 10995 N Market St, Mequon. Memorials to a .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
