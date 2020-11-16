1/
LeeAnn M. (Perkins) Kruschke
LeeAnn M. Kruschke

(nee Perkins)

Greendale - Passed to Eternal Life, Thursday, November 12th, 2020, age 63 years. Beloved wife of John. Dear mother of Jerrel (Rebekah), Craig (Nadine) and Kathy (Dale) Anderson. Proud grandmother of Dylan Julia, Kira, Adriana, Alexis and Austin. Great grandmother of Leia and Jordan. Sister of Karla Alphin. Also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, December 4, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
DEC
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
