Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the South Shore Yacht Club
2300 E. Nock St
Milwaukee, WI
Hartland - (nee Zaleski) Passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Michael for 51 years. Dear sister of Marilyn (the late Sam) Giaimo, Michael Zaleski, Richard Zaleski, and Robert (Cindy) Zaleski. Cherished sister-in-law of Kathy (Craig) and Mary (Bill). Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family members and many, many friends from the South Shore Yacht Club, Rent-A-Party, and the Kettle Moraine Garden Club. LeeAnne was a Life Member and Past President of South Shore Yacht Club Auxiliary.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the South Shore Yacht Club, 2300 E. Nock St. Milwaukee, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in LeeAnne's memory to the , the South Shore Yacht Club Junior Foundation, the Kettle Moraine Garden Club Scholarship Fund, or to the are appreciated.

LeeAnne will be fondly loved, remembered, and missed.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
