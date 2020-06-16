LeFloria Robertson
LeFloria Robertson

Age 85 yrs. June 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12PM at Peace Lutheran Church 5229 N. 51st Blvd. Visitation Thursday 11AM at the CHURCH until time of services. Due to the recommendation from the CDC to not gather in groups of 10 or more, the family is asking that you practice social distance. The family is served by:






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
JUN
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

