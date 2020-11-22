1/1
Leif O. Eggum
1957 - 2020
Leif O. Eggum

Big Bend - July 8th 1957-Nov 17th 2020

After battling cancer and complications Leif Eggum of Big Bend passed away on Tuesday Nov. 17th at the age of 63.

Survived by his beloved wife Togie, son Michael Mika, daughter Lisa (Scott). Brown Brothers Greg (Ellen) and Thor Eggum. Sister Lynn (Jerry) Haines.

Proudest papa ever to twin granddaughters Abby and Izzy Brown. Many other family and friends.

Leif is going home to reunite with his parents, Donald and Joyce Eggum, his brother Jeff, sister Joy, nephew Derek and other relatives and friends.

Leif was born at the US military hospital in Frankfurt, Germany. He enjoyed his lifelong career as a Police Officer and treasured his K-9 partner Nargo.

He enjoyed frequent road trips including crisscrossing the country with his wife and granddaughters. He was an honorary brother to the 82nd Airborne Division and leader of the Renegade Brigade.

He was a good friend to many and will be missed by all.

Services will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, memorial donations in memory of Leif may be made to Wisconsin Vest-a-Dog organization.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
