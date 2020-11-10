1/
Leigh Leach
1932 - 2020
Leigh Leach

Wauwatosa - DeLos "Leigh" C. Leach, 88, of Wauwatosa died Monday morning, November 9, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital. A private family service will be held Saturday, November 14 at Schmidt-Bartelt Funeral Home, Wauwatosa. Interment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Milwaukee County Humane Society.

He was born March 26, 1932 in Milwaukee, the son of DeLos C. and Vivian (Cross) Leach.

Mr. Leach owned and operated Leigh's Shoe Garden and Leigh's Other Store, Fox Point, and Leigh's Fancy Footwork, Mequon. He was also the former artistic director and director for Carousel Productions at Villa Terrace; a director for the Milwaukee Opera Company; and set designer at the Florentine. He also formed and directed the Gingerbread Theater at the YMCA in downtown Milwaukee. When he was younger, he appeared with various touring shows at the Pabst Theater; the Milwaukee Players; and the Milwaukee Centurama.

Leigh enjoyed traveling, gardening, decorating, theater, and the pet dogs he owned throughout his life. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his dear friend, Richard Adamek, with whom he lived for over 50 years. Leigh is also survived by one son, Dr. Christopher Kent of Boiling Springs, SC; and one daughter and son-in-law, Candice and Rev. David Schultz of Aledo, IL. Also surviving are three grandsons, Jonathan (Molly) Schultz; Jordan (Robyn) Schultz; and Justin (Cortney Triphan) Schultz. There are also three great-grandchildren, Ava, Jack, and Emma. He is further survived by one brother, Alan (Lois) Leach of Salem, WI.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Leach.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
