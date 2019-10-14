Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3422 W. Forest Home Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3422 W. Forest Home Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Leland A. Mangert

Leland A. Mangert
Leland A. Mangert

Bay View, WI - passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving husband of the late Carol (nee Smits). Loving father of Dawn Burkel, Debra (Frank) Auer, Carrie Mangert, Steven (Diane) Mangert and the late Leland D. Mangert. Grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3422 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, from 2PM to 3PM, with funeral service at 3PM. Gathering to follow funeral service.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
