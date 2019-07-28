|
|
Radandt, Leland Mark Said his final earthly goodbye to his sweetheart and family on July 24, 2019, the eve of his 88th birthday. Leland was born July 25, 1931, in Medford, WI. On April 19, 1952, Lee married Patricia Brandt. He served two years in the army. He worked 40 years at Milwaukee Electronics and then bought Badger Transformers. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Lucille Radandt, and brothers Fred and Victor. He is survived by his wife Pat, his sisters Laverne Jansen and Rita Kirkman, brother Jerome (Terry), sister-in-law Jackie, children Mark (Erin), Sue Evers, and Barry (Cindy), seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at St Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, Monday, July 29, 1-245 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St Mary Catholic Faith Community for the "Haiti Project".
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019