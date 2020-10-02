1/
Leland "Lee" Zwickey
1927 - 2020
Leland "Lee" Zwickey

Brown Deer - Born to Eternal Life on Sept. 27, 2020, age 92 years. Survived by his loving wife Marlene (nee Wobig) of 61 years. Dear father of Jeff Zwickey, Rhonda (Jeff) Watts, and Valerie (Mike) Jackson. Grandfather of Sarah Watts; Emmett and Colin Jackson. Brother to Jacob Zwickey. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Lee was a WTMJ Broadcast Engineer for 35 years.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sat. Oct. 10, 2020 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church (8080 N 47th St. Brown Deer WI 53223) from 10AM - 11AM with Services at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. See zwaskafuneral.com for more information about Lee.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
