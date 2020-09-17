Lenore Abbott
(Kreier)
Cudahy - Was born to eternal life at the age of 95 on Sept. 9th. Preceded in death by her husband Donald. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews and many other family and friends. A memorial service will take place Wed. Sept. 23rd at St. Mark's Lutheran Church 3515 E. Van Norman Ave. in Cudahy at 6:30PM. Short visiting time at 6PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Mark's would be appreciated. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com
.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.