Lenore E. Beilfuss
Lenore E. Beilfuss

Butler - (nee Schulte) Age 98, took the hand of Jesus when called and walked into Everlasting Life August 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Carl Beilfuss. Cherished mom of Ellen (the late Keith) Gross, Donna (Ed) Pulvermacher, Ron (Barbara), Kathi (Wayne) Butcher, Debra, Nancy (Mike) Erwin, Joanne (Don) Burg. Loving Grandma of Tim (Kim) Gross, Andy (Debbie) Gross, Steve (Deanna) Gross, Bill (Anne) Pulvermacher, Scott (Emily) Pulvermacher, Dan (Kathy) Beilfuss, Kevin Beilfuss, Carrie (Rob) Keeler, Jeff Butcher, Ryan Butcher, Amanda (Rob) Schwartz, Lindsey (John) Muchka, Danielle (Chris) Hady, Jimmy (Jess) Burg, Dustin (Jami) Burg. Great Grandma B to Parker, Kennadee, Lenora, Karlee, Makenzie, Emmett, Rylee, Maggie, Abbie, Jack, Chandler, Sam, Matt, Rachel, Sydney, Maddie, Emma, Hannah, Noah, Luke, Owen, and Baby Hady on the way. Preceded in death by parents Michael Schulte and Theresa Schulte Stubinski (nee Renner), step-father Stanley Stubinski, brother Archie Schulte, brothers-in-law Joseph Rausch and Edward (the late Hazel) Beilfuss, step-sister Rita Remmel (the late Bill) and nephews Edward Beilfuss, Robert Schulte and Michael Rausch. Further survived by sister Carolyn Rausch, sister-in-law Rosemary Schulte, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Lenore spent her lifetime devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends, loving and nurturing in all ways of life. Extra love and compassion in her heart to foster babies until permanent homes were found. She lived with the deepest faith of knowing "It is not my will but Thy will".

Our most sincere thanks to Father Mark Brandl and the kind and caring hearts of Seasons Hospice and Lutheran Home.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Agnes Parish. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to St. Agnes Parish Tuition Angels, Butler, WI.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
