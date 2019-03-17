|
|
Baker, Lenore F. (Nee Wenzel) Passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Dear mother of Gary (the late Leanne) Baker, Linda (Terry) Hoffmann, Janine (Jim) Netzel and Marla (Greg) Ritchie. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorials to Bethesda Lutheran Home, 600 Hoffmann Dr., Watertown WI 53094 are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019