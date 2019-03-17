Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenore Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenore F. Baker

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lenore F. Baker Notice
Baker, Lenore F. (Nee Wenzel) Passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Dear mother of Gary (the late Leanne) Baker, Linda (Terry) Hoffmann, Janine (Jim) Netzel and Marla (Greg) Ritchie. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorials to Bethesda Lutheran Home, 600 Hoffmann Dr., Watertown WI 53094 are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now