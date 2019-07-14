Services
Lenore M. Brultz

Brultz, Lenore M. (nee Vogel) Thursday, July 11, 2019. Age 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Brultz. Loving mom of Jackie (Mark) Miller and Denise (Kevin) Comp. Cherished grandma of Bryan and Brenda Miller (Terence Bishop); Kimberly (Robert) Steier and Jeffrey (Kelly) Comp. Dear great-grandma of Zachary and Jayden Bishop: Abigail Steier. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-5:30 PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 3030 W. Oklahoma Ave. Milwaukee. Memorial Service at 5:30 PM. Private interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Lenore was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and enjoyed playing Bingo. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lenore's name may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
