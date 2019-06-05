Services
Lenore M. Ruka Notice
Ruka, Lenore M. (Nee Pelczynski) Age 68. Found peace surrounded by her family on May 29, 2019. Loving wife of Chris for 50 years. Dear mom of Carolyn (Michael) Vescio and Anne (Jack) Belke. Proud grandma of Miranda and Andrew Vescio. Beloved sister of June (Tim) Libecki. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Alice and Ed Pelczynski. Special thank you to all the medical professionals at Aurora Heathcare. Private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
