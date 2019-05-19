|
Wirtz, Leo B. Greeted everyone with a warm smile and a simple question, "How are you?" Leo sincerely wanted to know. He enjoyed people, and loved hearing and telling stories. A patient, kind-hearted man, Leo was beloved. He passed away May 13, 2019 at age 97 He proudly served as a Staff Sgt. with the U.S Army's 487th Engineers Battalion in the European Theatre of World War II. For 40 years he worked in engineering at Waukesha Engine (Dresser Industries). Preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, one brother, and his dear son, Tom. Leo is survived by his loving wife, Ursula Wirtz (nee Kahlhamer), and his children, Mary (Mark) Northrup, Bob (Nancy) Wirtz, Jeanne (Barry) Gantenbein, daughter-in-law, Patty Wirtz, 9 grandchildren; Joel, Josh, Ben, Amelia, Elizabeth, Madeline, Matt, Beth and Lauren, 8 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Fri. May 24th from 3PM until the 5PM funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Interment with full military honors at St. Joseph Cemetery on Sat., May 25th at 10AM. Memorials appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul or Seasons Hospice. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019