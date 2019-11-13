|
Leo Edward Bogumill passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late La Verne (Thoms). Loving dad of Linda (Ron) Leach, Jon Jansen and Patti (Mel) Yenter. Dear Brother of Ruth (Jim), Judith, Frances, Byron (Barbara) and Michael. Also loved by many relatives and friends.
Memorial Gathering at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH 18255 W. CAPITOL DR., on Monday, November 25 at 11:30am. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019