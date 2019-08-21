|
Smith, Leo E. Smith, Leo E., was born to eternal life on August 7, 2019 at the age of 72. He fell asleep in the loving arms of his daughter at home and awoke in the arms of the Lord. Beloved husband of Cynthia. Loving father of Jessica and grandfather of Nora and Dominic. Dear brother of Shirley Davis, Marcella Davis, the late Lenora Erps and Juanita (John) Shoop. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. There will be a celebration of Leo's life at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10025 West North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53226, on August 24, 2019 with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leo's name to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019