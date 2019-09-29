|
|
Leo Gerger was born into eternal life on September 26, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Francione). Dear father of Thomas (Caroline) Gerger, Carol (Robyn) Linder, Nancy Malkowski, Richard Gerger, and Mary Beth (Jay) Radloff. Beloved grandpa of Michael (Katie), Stuart (Kim), and Steven Gerger; Kelly, Ryan, Rory (Lindsey) Linder; Stephanie and Sean Malkowski; Erica and Elizabeth Gerger; Elizabeth and Nicole Radloff. Great-grandchildren, Russell, Lucas, Natalie, Trevor and Bohdi. Further survived by sister-in-law, Rita Mae Blank and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife, Betty; grandson, Nicholas; daughter-in-law, Tracy; and son-in-law, Martin; as well as his siblings, Emil, Ida, Frieda, Herman, and Rudy.
Proudly served his country in WWII, 69th Infantry Division. He received his engineering degree from Marquette University upon his return from the service. Worked his entire career at A.O. Smith. Loved his family, playing golf, and traveling.
Special thanks to Leo's caregivers at Vista Pointe and Horizon Hospice Care for their care and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Joe Hornacek, will be held on Friday, October 4th at 4:30 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, N89W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI 53051. Friends may call from 3:30 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc., Wisconsin, P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 would be appreciated or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019