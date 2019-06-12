Resources
Leo J. Friedel

Friedel, Leo J. Of Milwaukee, June 7, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Glorian (nee Coppens). Loving father of Lisa (Ian) McLaughlin and Matthew Friedel. Proud grandpa of Ava, Aidan, Capri and Greyson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 12 Noon. Family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Honor Flight are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
