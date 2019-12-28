Services
Integrity Funeral Services
29134 Evergreen Dr.
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 514-4600
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery Chapel
21731 Spring St.
Union Grove, WI
Leo J. Szymborski

Leo J. Szymborski Notice
Leo J. Szymborski

Leo J. Szymborski, age 96 of (South Milwaukee, Wild Rose, Waterford), peacefully passed away on December 17th, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove.

A service will be held on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at 11:00am, at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery Chapel (21731 Spring St. Union Grove, WI 53182)

Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services, www.integrityfunerals.net, 262-514-4600



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
