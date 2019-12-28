|
|
Leo J. Szymborski
Leo J. Szymborski, age 96 of (South Milwaukee, Wild Rose, Waterford), peacefully passed away on December 17th, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove.
A service will be held on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at 11:00am, at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery Chapel (21731 Spring St. Union Grove, WI 53182)
