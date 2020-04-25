Resources
St. Francis - Born to Eternal Life April 22, 2020, age 92. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, with whom she shared life for 66 years; sisters Alma (Herbert) Scherer and Leona Jacobson; brothers Peter and Robert (Jan) Schiltgen; and brother-in-law Roger Columbo. Sr. Leo Marie served at St. Mary's Academy for 29 years and at Cardinal Stritch University for 20 years. Private burial will be held, and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
