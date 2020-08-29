Leo V. SwodzinskiMilwaukee - Born to Eternal Life March 28, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine. Loving father of James Swodzinski, Barbara Kowal and step-son Phil Gondek. Dear brother of Ann Nycz, Theresa Kemetz, the late Margaret Neldner and the late Joseph. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Leo was a proud US Army veteran of WWII, a retiree of MilPrint and a member of the Milwaukee Musicians Union for 50 years.Memorial Visitation Friday, August 28 at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel from 3:00 to 5:00 PM followed by a Military Honors Service at 5:00 PM. Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.