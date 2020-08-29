1/
Leo V. Swodzinski
Leo V. Swodzinski

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life March 28, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine. Loving father of James Swodzinski, Barbara Kowal and step-son Phil Gondek. Dear brother of Ann Nycz, Theresa Kemetz, the late Margaret Neldner and the late Joseph. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Leo was a proud US Army veteran of WWII, a retiree of MilPrint and a member of the Milwaukee Musicians Union for 50 years.

Memorial Visitation Friday, August 28 at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel from 3:00 to 5:00 PM followed by a Military Honors Service at 5:00 PM. Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
28
Service
05:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
