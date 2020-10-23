Leocadia Bohn

Leocadia BohnMilwaukee - Found peace surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Caring wife of 46 years to the late LeRoy Bohn. Devoted mother of Warren (Cheryl) Bohn, Donna (Gary) Hatch, David (Wanda Walker) Bohn, and Carol (Jim) Quesnell. Proud grandma of 15 and great grandma of 12. Special friend of Lisa and Roxy. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Proceeded in death by her children Dennis Bohn, Roxanne Bohn, Douglas Bohn, and Gregory Bohn.Leocadia enjoyed traveling with her children. She was very thankful for being able to spend time in her garden. Leocadia had too many interests and activities to put into writing.Visitation THURSDAY, October 29, 2020 from 4:00-6:45 PM at the Funeral Home. Prayer Vigil at 6:45 PM. Further visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Stephan Catholic Church, 1441 S. Oakwood Rd, Oak Creek, from 10-11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Committal prayers to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.A special thank you, to Sharon Maney, NP for your years of compassionate care.Memorials to the church in Leocadia's memory are appreciated.