1/1
Leocadia Bohn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leocadia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leocadia Bohn

Milwaukee - Found peace surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Caring wife of 46 years to the late LeRoy Bohn. Devoted mother of Warren (Cheryl) Bohn, Donna (Gary) Hatch, David (Wanda Walker) Bohn, and Carol (Jim) Quesnell. Proud grandma of 15 and great grandma of 12. Special friend of Lisa and Roxy. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Proceeded in death by her children Dennis Bohn, Roxanne Bohn, Douglas Bohn, and Gregory Bohn.

Leocadia enjoyed traveling with her children. She was very thankful for being able to spend time in her garden. Leocadia had too many interests and activities to put into writing.

Visitation THURSDAY, October 29, 2020 from 4:00-6:45 PM at the Funeral Home. Prayer Vigil at 6:45 PM. Further visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Stephan Catholic Church, 1441 S. Oakwood Rd, Oak Creek, from 10-11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Committal prayers to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

A special thank you, to Sharon Maney, NP for your years of compassionate care.

Memorials to the church in Leocadia's memory are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:45 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Prayer Service
06:45 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Stephan Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Stephan Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Committal
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home South Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved